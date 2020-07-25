Efficiency Vermont is offering free energy consultations to Vermont’s small- and medium-sized businesses. The consultations can take place over the phone, via video conference (new in response to the COVID-19 pandemic), or in-person in limited cases and following strict health and safety protocols.
The EV consultants look for “hidden problems” business owners may have missed or simply did not know were wasting energy such as refrigerant leaks from refrigeration systems; electric motors that run only on continuous speed regardless of need; dirty, clogged fins on refrigeration or air conditioning equipment, causing increased electric bills and higher maintenance costs or premature equipment failure; inefficient oil boilers being used to heat domestic hot water during the summer; and uninsulated hot water pipes.
In addition to finding problems, the consultants help business owners find new energy saving technologies that can help them save money.
“Many of these efficient technologies may be new and relatively unknown to business owners, but they can bring substantial savings when replacing older, poor performing equipment. This underscores the importance of consulting with an Efficiency Vermont expert. There is no one-size-fits-all solution for these businesses, so starting with a consultation is key to helping understand a business’s unique challenges and needs,” said Dave Corliss, Efficiency Vermont director of customer engagement.
Following the advice from Efficiency Vermont, Kyle Bellavance, owner of K. Bellavance Landworks and Hauling in Barre, added heat pumps to his newly purchased building in the Barre Town industrial complex. The EV audit was done by phone. The new system uses the existing ductwork to heat the building in the winter and cool it in the hot weather.
“The consultation with Efficiency Vermont was extremely valuable and exceeded my expectations,” Bellavance said. “I wasn’t sure I had time to spend on this, but Efficiency Vermont made it really easy, were very respectful of my time, and pointed out a lot of opportunities to save money that I would never have even thought of.”
It’s too early to tell how much money the new system will save his business, but Bellavance said he is optimistic the savings will be substantial.
“In the summer it works off electricity and gives you AC through the duct work and in the fall and the winter we get heat with propane,” he said.
Chris Wideawake, the owner with his father Gil of Phototec in Rutland, said he used Efficiency Vermont to help improve the lighting, both inside and outside the building.
“They helped us determine the most efficient lighting and lighting that would qualify for rebates,” Wideawake said. Like Bellavance, it is too early for him to determine the savings but early results indicate less energy use.
Efficiency Vermont’s definition of a small or medium sized business is very broad and covers most commercial customers such as farms, restaurants, convenience stores, small offices, and others. EV has a separate program for the large industrial operations, hospitals, universities, and institutions, which includes approximately 300 of Vermont’s largest companies.
“Small and medium businesses are the backbone of Vermont’s economy. They are among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recession. We are eager to work with these businesses to help them find ways of saving energy and money, so that they can be more resilient now and in the future, and also be more confident in making energy efficiency investments that help put contractors, designers, installers, and other service providers back to work,” Corliss said.
The EV consultants also help business customers understand the incentives available to them such as discounts on energy efficient equipment, incentives and rebates.
“They help customers find financing solutions that fit their business needs. They help find qualified contractors. They perform cost benefit analyses to show how much projects will cost compared to what savings they will generate over time. They are available to answer questions and manage projects. Our job is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to move forward with eliminating energy waste and lowering their operating costs, without distracting them from their main priority, running their business,” Corliss said.
Efficiency Vermont also has made several changes to its loan programs to help residents and businesses with energy efficiency projects. EV provides loans at below market rate interest and includes deferred payments to help businesses recapture savings in the short-term and improve their cash flow. These loans are available while funding lasts.
“We made changes to both our business energy loan and our home energy loan programs in response to COVID-19 with an eye toward helping customers invest in projects with as little out-of-pocket expense as possible. Both programs offer delayed payment in order to allow energy savings to come immediately back to our customer’s bottom line and improve cash flow,” Corliss said.
“At a time when so many Vermonters have lost work and businesses are struggling to restart, affordable financing options can provide a bridge that allows energy projects to move ahead, saving customers money on bills and stimulating economic activity,” said Efficiency Vermont Director Rebecca Foster.
According to Corliss, Efficiency Vermont projects that it will make between 15 and 20 loans by the end of the year, with an average loan amount of $28,000. “In all, we estimate our program will lead to the financing about $500,000 in energy efficiency improvements,” Corliss said.
Founded by the Legislature in 2000 and funded through a surcharge on all electric bills, Efficiency Vermont provides technical services and financial support to improve the efficiency of energy usage for homes, businesses, and communities. Efficiency Vermont is mainly funded through electricity usage assessments. For a customer using an average of 500 kilowatts per month, the EV assessment is $5.94. EV also get revenues from the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and from the sale of efficiency savings to New England’s forward capacity market.
