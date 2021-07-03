WILLISTON — Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel raised $6,515 for the Green Mountain Club through a fundraising event, “I Hike Vermont,” this spring. Lenny’s teamed up with Darn Tough Vermont to create limited-edition Green Mountain Club hiking socks. Over 1,400 pairs of socks were released in mid-March and Lenny’s donated $5 from each pair sold to the Green Mountain Club.
