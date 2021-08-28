BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Food Hub Collaborative L3C, dba Vermont Way Foods (VWF) has hired Matt Landi as director of Brand and Business Development. Landi will launch the VWF brand and drive market growth that supports the brand’s mission of growing and distributing food the Vermont way in order to create a more sustainable and equitable food system for all Vermont farmers and foodmakers.
He brings with him more than 20 years of management experience in the food sector. Landi has worked for a number of organic produce distributors and retailers alike. He also has roots in Vermont, holding a B.A. in Political Science/Environmental Studies from the University of Vermont.
Prior to joining VWF, Landi’s time on the West Coast included, most recently, appointment as vice president and general manager of Awe Sum Organics in Santa Cruz, California, and director of Sales at Organically Grown Co. in Portland, Oregon. Early in his career, he also held a role locally with Onion River Cooperative in Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.