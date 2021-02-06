RUTLAND — Kinney Pike Insurance recently announced its top producers for 2020. These individuals were recognized for producing the most new business in both personal and commercial lines of insurance. Nicole Cattabriga has been honored as the winner of the 2020 Barwood Sales Achievement Award for personal lines insurance. Doug Allard has been honored with the 2020 Dorsey Award given to the commercial insurance account executive producing the top sales.
The Barwood Award’s namesake is Wendell A. Barwood, who owned and operated the Barwood Insurance Agency in the Upper Valley region of Vermont for many years. Kinney Pike Insurance purchased the Barwood Agency in 1989. The Dorsey Award’s namesake is Stephen C. Dorsey, who first established the Kinney Pike Agency in 1904.
Cattabriga and Allard are both based out of Kinney Pike’s White River Junction location and competed against employees in five other offices located throughout Vermont.
