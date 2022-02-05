BURLINGTON — The Lake Champlain Chamber and KeyBank announce a $150,000 grant from the KeyBank Foundation in support of the Bobby Miller Opportunity Fund and LaunchVT.
The funded project will accelerate over 100 small and medium businesses throughout the state in the next three years through skill development, leadership training and assistance with accounting, marketing and branding, sales and more.
The grant will support a climate of inclusion and opportunity, with specific targets for BIPOC business entrepreneurs, rural and female founders, and beneficiaries with below 80% of the area median family income. The creation of at least 150 new jobs is also slated, with average annual salaries and wages over $60,000 and competitive benefit packages.
