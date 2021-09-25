MONTPELIER — Vermont State Police Lt. Barbara Kessler, commander of the Royalton Field Station, was promoted to captain/co-director, Fair & Impartial Policing and Community Affairs at Headquarters. Capt. Kessler joins co-director Dr. Etan Nasreddin-Longo in leadership of the office.
Capt. Kessler has served for more than 24 years, graduating from the Vermont Police Academy in 1997 and beginning as a trooper at the Bradford Barracks. Her experience includes serving on the DUI team, the first woman on the Vermont State Police Scuba Team, then to the newly formed Crash Reconstruction Team. Promotions include to sergeant/patrol commander in 2008, to detective sergeant in 2013, lieutenant/assistant staff operations commander at Headquarters in March 2015, director of the Office of Professional Development in Pittsford in June 2015, assistant staff operations commander at Headquarters again in 2017, and Royalton Barracks commander in 2018.
