RENO, Nev. — Vermont Judge David T. Suntag has been awarded the highest teaching honor of The National Judicial College, the V. Robert Payant Award for Faculty Excellence.
A superior court judge in Windham County who took active/retired status in 2015, Judge Suntag has been a member of the NJC faculty since 2004. During that time, he has taught 48 courses, including General Jurisdiction, Domestic Violence, Enhancing Judicial Bench Skills and Best Practices for Handling Cases with Self-Represented Litigants. He has been among the top five faculty members in hours of teaching donated to the NJC for many years.
Judge Suntag has presided over criminal, family and civil dockets, as well as multi-jurisdictional rural courts. He helped create and presided over the first integrated domestic violence docket in Vermont and has written for the college about sensitive treatment of abuse victims in court.
Prior to being appointed to the bench in 1990, he practiced law as a trial attorney. He also served as chief of the Vermont Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Division and chief counsel to the Vermont Commissioner of Corrections. He has taught for numerous other judicial education organizations, including the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts, Association of Administrative Law Judges, the Contract Board of Appeals.
He received his J.D. from Vermont Law School.
