MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor (VDOL) and State Workforce Development Board (SWDB) have partnered with prominent baseball teams in Vermont to host Triple Play Job Fest this July. Job Fest hiring events will take place in partnership with the Vermont Mountaineers in Montpelier (Wednesday, July 27), and the Vermont Lake Monsters in Burlington (Thursday, July 28).
Job Fest events are free to attend. By registering, attendees have the chance to speak with employers and will be able to track these conversations with a ‘scorecard’ provided by VDOL. By speaking with at least four employers, attendees will earn additional incentives sponsored by VDOL and SWDB, including free game admission and concessions vouchers. To register, visit labor.vermont.gov/event/triple-play-job-fest online or call (802) 828-4394.
