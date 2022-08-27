JOHNSON — The Jenna’s Promise board of directors has announced Daniel Franklin has been chosen to be the organization’s first chief operating officer. Jenna's Promise serves Vermonters with substance-use disorders, mental health challenges and traumas.
Franklin was a 2017 Vermont Business Magazine Rising Star and was named a Lamoille Hero by Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Command Center and Vermont’s Business Wellness Leader by the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports in 2021.
He joins Jenna's Promise after serving as vice president for advocacy and community relations at Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery and Recovery Vermont and earlier, as executive director for Lamoille Valley's North Central Vermont Recovery Center.
