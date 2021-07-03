MONTPELIER — Hyperbaric Vermont welcomes Grassroots Functional Medicine to its affiliated provider network, Community Hyperbaric in East Hardwick, Blue Skies Hyperbaric in Middlebury and Gentle Hyperbaric in Brattleboro.
Located in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Dr. Seth Osgood founded Grassroots Functional Medicine to help patients get to the cause of symptoms and restore the body's natural ability to heal.
This partnership will extend access to affordable hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to the Upper Valley. HBOT is the medical use of oxygen at higher than atmospheric pressure to promote tissue healing and normalize immune function.
