MIDDLESEX — Kingsbury Companies announced its newest team member, Pat Holland, as VP of Civil Operations. He worked as a construction manager for LaBella Associates of Rochester, New York, and prior to that, was vice president of Construction Operations for Alvin J. Coleman & Son of North Conway, New Hampshire. Holland holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Maine, Orono, and brings over 25 years of heavy civil construction management experience across multiple industries.
