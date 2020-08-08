RANDOLPH — Gifford Primary Care in Randolph and Gifford Health Center at Berlin–Primary Care welcomes Nurse Practitioner Julie Holland.
She brings 10 years of experience, including clinical rotations at Appletree Bay Primary Care in Burlington, Planned Parenthood in St. Johnsbury, University of Vermont Medical Center Pediatric Primary Care and SASH, both in Burlington. She previously served as a registered nurse at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, and held positions with the Vermont Department of Health and American Red Cross.
