RUTLAND — Heritage Family Credit Union CEO Matt Levandowski presented a $2,500 check to Come Alive Outside’s Director Arwen Turner and Board Chair Russ Marsan. The donation was part of a multi-year commitment to the organization as the beneficiary of Shiver Me Shamrocks 5k and fun run. The 2020 race was cancelled due to pandemic and race registrations were transferred to next year’s race.
Come Alive Outside is 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2014 that works with partners in health care, public health, outdoor recreation and the landscape profession, in order to get people off the couch and back outside in communities across North America. In Rutland County, its programs include Mile a Day, Passport programs, Green Street Challenge and Park Rx.
