BARRE — Hannaford Supermarkets and its customers donated 18,124 pounds of food valued at $29,360 to the Vermont Foodbank as part of a 2019 holiday-season hunger relief campaign that produced $1.4 million in nutritious food and cash to food banks and pantries throughout the Northeast.
