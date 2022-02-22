MONTPELIER — Negotiators for Green Mountain Transit and some of the unionized drivers it employs are scheduled to return to the bargaining table next week in an attempt to avert a threatened strike that, at a minimum, would disrupt some services in central Vermont.
If an agreement can’t be reached before March 11, it is possible that some, most, perhaps even all Green Mountain Transit buses now circulating in central Vermont would be parked until the labor dispute is resolved.
Contacted by email while on vacation Tuesday, GMT General Manager Jon Moore confirmed plans to return to the bargaining table next Thursday.
“We have a negotiation session scheduled on (March 4) and are hopeful that we will reach an agreement and avoid any service impacts in Washington County,” he wrote.
Moore indicated next week’s bargaining session will involve a return to face-to-face negotiations after a recent trip through fact-finding. No mediator will participate and the now public fact-finding report authored by Mary Ellen Shea will serve as a springboard for the rekindled talks.
Shea’s nonbinding report supplied a framework for a possible settlement by addressing 13 unresolved issues, which ranged from wages and health insurance to proposed changes to the boot allowance and grievance procedure.
Dated Jan. 21, Shea’s report was a mixed bag for both sides. Based on oral and written testimony received during a December hearing in December, Shea sided with the union on six of the outstanding issues — including one involving wages and dental and vision stipends and with GMT on the remaining seven — including health insurance.
The GMT board reviewed the report in executive session during its Jan. 27 meeting and authorized Moore to inform the union it was willing to accept Shea’s report in its entirety.
“In the interest of reaching agreement, GMT agreed to every recommendation by the independent factfinder, even where she disagreed with our position,” Moore noted. “GMT remains committed to reaching a fair agreement on March 4.”
The fact that there is a March 4 meeting signals the board is willing to at least talk about modifying what members agreed was its “best and final offer” late last month.
The 27-member bargaining unit, which represents bus drivers in Barre, Montpelier and Northfield, as well as St. Albans, Milton, Richford and Enosburg, responded by telegraphing plans to follow through on a strike it authorized after an impasse was declared last fall.
Curtis Clough, recording secretary and business agent for Teamsters Local 597, shared that decision in a Feb. 7 email to The Times Argus.
“The GMT drivers that drive in the Capitol District have elected to strike on (March 11) if the employer does not offer them health insurance on the same terms as the rest of the employees at GMT,” he wrote.
Attempts to reach Clough for comment on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Health insurance was arguably the most notable issue Shea didn’t recommend adopting in the union’s proposal as part of a new three-year contract that would be retroactive to last July and run through June 30, 2024.
The dispute highlights differences in the contracts covering drivers in GMT’s urban division, which provides service in Chittenden County, and its rural division, which includes the Barre-Montpelier and St. Albans areas, as well as Milton. Prior to the now-expired contract, employees in both divisions had comparable health insurance benefits, though those employed in the urban division were paid more.
In its push for “wage parity,” Shea noted the union surrendered health insurance coverage it now wants restored, and she expressed her reluctance in recommending that as part of the factfinding process.
“The union’s proposal for a significant change to a bargain struck voluntarily by the parties themselves, should be negotiated by the parties themselves,” she wrote.
That appears to be the next step and based on Shea’s recommendations the potential for reaching an agreement is there. Though she sided with GMT on health insurance, she agreed with the union on a wage-related matter that the GMT board was willing to accept in order to reach a settlement.
At issue are annual bonuses that were included in the contract negotiated with drivers in GMT’s urban division after their own threatened strike last year. For full-time drivers, those bonuses included $1,500 in the contract’s first year and $2,758 in each of the contract’s final two years.
Citing statutory and funding differences between the two divisions, GMT had offered a single $1,500 bonus to full-time drivers.
Shea sided with the union.
“There is no dispute that the compensation agreed to for the urban drivers included bonuses each year of the three-year contract,” she wrote. “The rural drivers compensation package should include no less.”
While the GMT board was willing to accept that recommendation, the money that it represents could be redirected to bolstering a health insurance benefit the union agreed to water down in exchange for an outsized pay raise in the last round of negotiations.
Negotiations with GMT’s two other bargaining units — drivers in its urban division and maintenance personnel — were both settled last fall.
