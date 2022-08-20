RANDOLPH — Gifford welcomes Dr. Steven Andreasen to its podiatry team currently seeing patients at Gifford in Randolph and the Sharon Health Center. He comes to Gifford after spending the past few years practicing in Binghamton, New York. Dr. Andreasen received his doctorate in Podiatric Medicine from Kent State University in Ohio. He has an interest in sports medicine and has extensive experience in diabetic care.
