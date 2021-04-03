RANDOLPH — Gifford recently named Katja Evans its new community relations coordinator and program manager for RiseVT Orange County. She previously served on Gifford’s Community Health Team as a care coordinator.
Evans’ previous professional experience includes several years as a veterinary technician and receptionist at Randolph Regional Veterinary Hospital. She is currently pursuing a national certification in health coaching through Wellcoaches, and has a master’s degree in health and wellness from American College of Healthcare Sciences and a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
She is a justice of the peace in Braintree and serves on the boards of Orange Southwest School District and Kimball Public Library. Her committee work includes service with Randolph Area Mutual Aid Network and Randolph Executive Community Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.