BURLINGTON — University of Vermont Medical Center President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Leffler, M.D., announced that Peg Gagne, MSN, RN, has been selected as Chief Nursing Officer for the hospital starting Jan. 11, 2021. She has been serving as Interim CNO since September 2019.
Gagne has been at the UVM Medical Center for more than 19 years, serving at different times as a staff nurse, nurse educator and director. Over the past 14 months, she has worked in partnership with the executive and operational teams to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as several crises, including an unprecedented cyberattack and challenges at the Fanny Allen campus. Earlier in 2019, she served as the Clinical Lead for the successful transition into the Miller Building, including the design, build, transition planning, move day, post-move support and optimization.
She has also focused on promoting a healthy work environment through collaborative cross-organizational summit meetings.
