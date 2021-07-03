RANDOLPH — When Scott Fleishman joined Gifford Health Care this month as a communications specialist, he brought several accomplishments from 20 years in the broadcasting industry. Last weekend, he achieved a first-time honor winning a New England Emmy for Human Interest reporting.
Fleishman spent 11 years as a sports and news reporter at WCAX-TV in Burlington before leaving in mid-June. Prior to that, he worked four years as a sports reporter at KMTR-TV in Eugene, Oregon. During that time, he’s won Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow awards for his reporting. Fleishman’s story of a UPS delivery driver surprising an autistic student in Jericho with various gear from UPS, topped several other strong Emmy nominees from various stations across New England.
