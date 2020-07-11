SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets announced a $250,000 donation to support New England and New York farms adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 250 farms in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Massachusetts will receive support via the American Farmland Trust’s Farmer Relief Fund. Sixty-six Vermont farmers will benefit from this aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.