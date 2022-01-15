BURLINGTON — Attorney Ryan Flatley has joined Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC northern New England law firm and will practice in the firm’s Trust and Estate group, based in the New Hampshire office. DRM also announces the expansion of its Trust and Estate group with Alison Sherman, a senior Trust and Estate planning associate and native Vermonter, to the firm’s Burlington office.
