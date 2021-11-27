JEFFERSONVILLE — Made possible by the support of their community and customers who purchase gluten-free organic vodka, Smugglers’ Notch Distillery recently made a donation in the amount of $10,000 to the UVM Cancer Center, which is dedicated to “advancing the prevention, detection, treatment, and survivorship of cancer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.