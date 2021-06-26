CENTRAL VERMONT — CVFiber announced Jerry Diamantides, of Berlin, as a consultant to provide project management services for the development of the CVFiber Community Network.
He has 25 years of national consulting experience with David Miller & Associates Inc. in construction planning, project evaluation and project management. He holds a doctorate in environmental and natural resource economics from the University of Rhode Island.
CVFiber is a Communications Union District (CUD) municipal organization made up of 20 central Vermont communities, to deliver fast, dependable and affordable internet to every Vermonter within its member towns: Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Cabot, Calais, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Elmore, Middlesex, Marshfield, Montpelier, Moretown, Northfield, Orange, Plainfield, Roxbury, Washington, Williamstown, Woodbury and Worcester.
