SCARBOROUGH, Maine – Hannaford Supermarkets announced that Disabled American Veterans (DAV) cited Hannaford as a DAV Patriot Employer earlier this year. The nationwide program recognizes businesses whose job opportunities for disabled veterans, hiring practices and community outreach demonstrate a commitment to veterans obtaining suitable employment to care for themselves and their families.
Throughout the past five years, Hannaford has sought to establish an infrastructure devoted specifically to veterans and military personnel, creating the Veterans and Military Business Resource Group (BRG). This group is responsible for bringing awareness to veteran employees by adding their military branch to their nametag, highlighting their own veterans in internal and external storytelling and hiring campaigns, as well as educating and informing all associates through employee engagement events that honor veteran and military holidays.
