NORTHFIELD — For the fourth consecutive year, Darn Tough Vermont has partnered with the Vermont Foodbank to donate 100% of its proceeds from Giving Tuesday online sales. This year's sales were a 165% increase over last year, resulting in 137,100 meals being donated from the single day.
Giving Tuesday is the second major initiative by Darn Tough in 2020 benefiting the Vermont Foodbank. Earlier this year, as it became evident Vermont was hitting a food crisis brought on by the pandemic, the brand designed and launched a custom sock that provided a 100% benefit to the organization. The Foodbank Farmers' Market sock has provided a total of 269,841 meals, which equates to feeding 2,998 Vermonters for one month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.