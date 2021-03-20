MONTPELIER — The Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District (CVSWMD) announces recognition by Call2Recycle as a 2020 Top 100 Leader in Sustainability for diverting more than 8,400 pounds of batteries from the landfill. The Leader in Sustainability award is given out annually to top performing Call2Recycle program participants who excel with their battery recycling efforts.
In 2020, more than 8.4 million pounds of consumer batteries were collected and recycled through Call2Recycle — a program milestone. CVSWMD’s commitment to battery recycling contributed to landmark collections.
