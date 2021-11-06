BARRE — Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) welcomes Michelle Dane, RN, to the role of Maternal-Child Health (MCH) Manager. Katy Leffel, RN, IBCLC, left her post as MCH Manager in October.
Dane worked in the Labor & Delivery and Postpartum departments at hospitals in central Texas before relocating to central Vermont in 2016. Prior to joining CVHHH as an MCH RN, she worked on the Women & Children’s Unit at Central Vermont Medical Center.
