CENTRAL VERMONT — CVFiber, Communications Union District community internet provider, has been awarded a $2.8 million grant from the Vermont Community Broadband Board.
This grant represents the bulk of preconstruction activities required before the first fiber can be laid. When complete, its community network will span 1,200 miles at a projected cost of $50 million.
The pole inventory and high-level design should be complete by the end of this year. The design, including individual service drops to each address, will begin in 2022 and take about six months. The only other preconstruction activity is make-ready, where the poles are prepared for hanging fiber. CVFiber will seek additional grant funding to cover this cost.
Construction is set to begin in 2022 with the goal of reaching 50% of the underserved addresses in CVFiber’s district by the end of the year, 80% in 2023, and 95% in 2024. Underserved means no internet at all or speeds under 25/3 Mbps. CVFiber will deliver faster 100/100 Mbps service.
The communities in the CVFiber district are: Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Cabot, Calais, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Elmore, Middlesex, Marshfield, Montpelier, Moretown, Northfield, Orange, Plainfield, Roxbury, Washington, Waterbury, Williamstown, Woodbury and Worcester.
