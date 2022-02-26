New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) and Vermont State Employees Credit Union (VSECU) announced their plan to merge. The merger is contingent on regulatory approval by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), anticipated to take three to five months. Following that, an affirmative majority vote by the members of VSECU is also required. Pending both approvals, the newly unified credit union could begin operating in early 2023.
The combined credit union will have nearly 500 employees and $3 billion in assets with branch services throughout Vermont and beyond its borders. The merger agreement will retain all employees and a continuing commitment to market areas currently served by NEFCU and VSECU. Additional jobs are expected to be created in the new organization.
