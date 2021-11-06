CRAFTSBURY COMMON — The Sterling College Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Lori Collins-Hall as interim president of the college following the departure of Matthew Derr, who served as president for nearly a decade.
Dr. Collins-Hall is an experienced leader in higher education serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Sterling. Prior to joining Sterling, she was Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio.
