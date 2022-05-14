MONTPELIER — Paul Cillo, founding executive director and president of the Public Assets Institute, is stepping down. He has led the think tank, which focuses on advancing racial, social and economic justice, for 19 years.
Cillo’s contributions to public policy work span more than 40 years, as a local and state political representative and a consultant on education finance, tax and budget policy, health care, and energy efficiency. He represented Hardwick, Walden and Stannard in the Vermont House of Representatives for 10 years, serving four years on the tax-writing Ways & Means Committee and four as Majority Leader. During those years, he designed and steered the Legislature to adopt Act 60 of 1997, a groundbreaking education financing system that equalizes opportunity for all Vermont children, regardless of where they live.
Cillo founded Public Assets in 2003 to fill what he saw as a void in data-driven research and analysis on Vermont-specific tax, budget, and other public policies. The work was to illuminate policy choices through careful analysis and clear writing for a broad audience of policymakers and the people they serve. The goal was a state that worked for everybody, including those whose voices are marginalized because of race, income, gender or disability.
Over Cillo’s tenure, Public Assets’ work led to the enactment of Vermont’s universal pre-K program, an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) as well as other improvements to the state income tax to increase its fairness, and changes to public education funding to make Vermont’s system the most equitable in the nation.
In 2012, advocacy by Public Assets and its partners resulted in the passage of a People’s Budget that put into statute the purpose of the state budget based in human rights principles. Now, Public Assets is a leader in the state working to ensure policymakers use this framework for creating state budgets that are responsive to people’s needs.
