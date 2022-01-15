MONTPELIER — The Vermont Chamber of Commerce has hired Hazel Brewster as the organization’s director of Public Relations. She will lead the Vermont Chamber’s communication and event efforts. Born and raised in Morrisville, Brewster is a graduate of the University of Vermont, earned her master’s degree in Public Policy and Global Affairs from the University of British Columbia, and most recently served as chief of staff for the lieutenant governor’s office.
