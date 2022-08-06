LUDLOW — The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held its 65th annual meeting at Off the Rails in Ludlow.
Jim Szabo, of The Vermont Country Store in Weston, was announced as the 2022 Member of the Year to celebrate his upcoming retirement after long service in support of the chamber and Okemo Valley Region.
Alyssa Stewart, of Stewart Maple & Marketplace in Cuttingsville, was selected as a 2022 Volunteer of the Year for her efforts as founding co-chair of the annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival Committee as well as her service on the chamber board of directors.
