MONTPELIER — The Community College of Vermont (CCV) announced Mary Brodsky will join its senior leadership team as the college’s first Executive Director of Human Resources, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
She currently serves as Associate Chief Human Resource Officer at the University of Vermont. Prior to UVM, she was Acting Director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Employee Relations Division. She also held positions within the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, working in Congressional and Public Affairs, Equal Employment Opportunity, and Labor and Employee Relations. She was appointed by Governors Douglas and Shumlin to serve as a member of the Vermont Human Rights Commission, a post she held for nine years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.