CHITTENDEN — New local business, CareerVisor L3C, provides career development services to middle and high school students. It offers one-on-one career coaching and customized workshops and classes for schools, after-school, enrichment and summer youth programs. Its goal is to help students make informed decisions about their career path, whether it is through higher education, advanced training or work. Every student will have a plan for after high school.
As a low-profit limited liability corporation, CareerVisor’s purpose by working in schools and with youth groups, to replace certain barriers with equal opportunities for all students to be career ready. For more information, visit Deborahsingiser.com or email deborah@deborahsingiser.com.
