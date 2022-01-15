BARRE — Capstone Community Action announced two staffing changes to the leadership team, which oversees the central Vermont organization.
John Gerhard was hired as director of Capstone Family and Community Support Services. An advocate for low-income and marginalized populations, most recently, he was a staff attorney and hearing officer for Vermont Public Utility Commission. As FCSS director, he will lead the housing assistance, crisis fuel and emergency housing programs.
Linda Anderson has been promoted to director of Capstone Two Rivers District. She served as the Town of Hancock Town Clerk and Treasurer and for the last 10 years, she has worked with Capstone Family and Community Support Services Department as program manager, assistant director and associate director. As Capstone’s Two Rivers District director, she will focus on department operations and expand collaborations and anti-poverty work in Orange County.
