MONTPELIER— Gov. Phil Scott announced appointment of James Pepper of Montpelier, Julie Hulburd of Colchester and Kyle Harris of Montpelier to the Cannabis Control Board (CCB).
The CCB was created by Act 164 of 2020 for the purpose of safely, equitably and effectively implementing and administering the laws and rules regulating adult-use cannabis in Vermont. It is responsible for establishing, administering and regulating a cannabis regulatory system for commercial cannabis cultivators, wholesalers, product manufacturers, retailers and testing laboratories.
James Pepper currently serves as a deputy state’s attorney for the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs. Julie Hulburd is the human resources director at Vermont Student Assistance Corp. Kyle Harris has served as an agriculture development specialist at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets since 2019.
