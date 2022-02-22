Barre’s economy continues to gain momentum. Years of revitalization efforts among the Barre community are paying off as businesses are opening and growing here. Although COVID-19 caused a worldwide economic ripple effect, disrupting supply chains and contributing to above-average inflation, it has created opportunities for domestic manufacturers and retailers. Companies are starting to reconsider their supply chains as goods from overseas are becoming more costly. This is a good sign for domestic manufacturing and related industries.
Barre Area Development, Inc. (BADC) has seen an increase in calls from businesses looking for commercial property, from both advertisements and through referrals. Inquiries come from all sectors of the economy including independent service providers, industrial manufacturers, distribution companies, restaurants, retailers, and more. We have been working diligently with business owners and property owners to find solutions for an assortment of business development needs.
In addition to companies looking to grow in Barre, there are other noteworthy things going on in our community. Below are a few examples of the great work being done in the Barre area.
Workforce availability and housing are the two primary issues that we hear about from the community. In response, we have been taking active, behind the scenes roles to advance local initiatives that will help grow our economy. Of which, we have been working with the Barre Housing Task Force to find new ways to train workers and promote housing resources to the community to upgrade our housing stock. We have also been active on the Central Vermont Career Center’s Comprehensive Local Needs Assessment team, which assesses the extent to which career and technical education (CTE) programs are aligned with local workforce and economic needs.
BADC and The Barre Partnership partnered with Spaulding High School to host student interns this school year. Students participating in this Work-Based Learning opportunity are learning about business administration and civic engagement. A few of their notable tasks include helping create a welcome packet for businesses and new residents, organizing activities for downtown events this summer, and collecting data on available commercial properties for business development. Both organizations are excited to help mold Barre’s future business leaders.
Central Vermont Career Center is working on an exciting partnership with the Vermont Granite Museum and Norwich University that would create a Design Arts program here in Barre. The program will help train the next generation of stone arts professionals by equipping them with the necessary skills to create and innovate with some of our most challenging natural materials.
Despite the nationwide shortage of CDL drivers, companies like Bellavance Trucking and Giroux General Transport have been busy training the next generation of truck drivers, an essential part of our nation’s economic infrastructure. Make sure to check them both out if you or someone you know is interested in a career in the trucking industry.
There are multiple small business grants that have been recently announced. Below are a few that can help local businesses grow.
Community Navigator Pilot Program: Available through the Vermont Small Business Development Center via Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation, this new program is designed to reduce barriers that small businesses often face in accessing critical support. Grants are for up to $5,000 and may be used for assistance such as financial assistance and access to capital, contracting and procurement, marketing, operations, business development, exporting, and industry-specific training. Applicants will need a DUNS number. Applications open first quarter of 2022. Check out bit.ly/cnppVermont or call BADC at (802) 476-0660 to learn more.
EMBRACE: The EMBRACE grant program is available through the Vermont Micro Business Development Program. EMBRACE awards $5,000 grants to established businesses and startups alike. Businesses must have fewer than five employees, been negatively impacted by COVID-19, and not have received funding from other business relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program or VT Economic Bridge Grant. Check out mbdp.org/embrace-grant or call (802) 476-0660 to learn more.
New Relocating Worker Grant: This program is available to new residents filling a vacancy with a Vermont employer in a qualified occupation. The New Remote Worker Grant is also available to new residents that work remotely for an out-of-state employer. Check out bit.ly/WorkerGrantVT to learn more.
Cody Morrison is the Executive Director of Barre Area Development, Inc.
