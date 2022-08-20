To honor a woman or non-binary person in a leadership role who mentored you and is a community volunteer, nominate her/them to receive the Vermont ATHENA Leadership Award or Vermont ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award.
Call Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce at (802) 229-5711 or visit www.centralvt.com/athenaleadershipawards.com to begin the nomination process in time for the Sept. 1 deadline.
