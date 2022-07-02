EAST BARRE — The Vermont Flannel Co. and All-American Clothing Co. announced a new partnership to support domestic apparel production in the United States. The strategic partnership, called USA Brands, states it will combine two USA-made brands of blue jeans and flannel clothing, provide domestic clothing to consumers on a national scale at reasonable prices and strengthen its commitment to American jobs and craftsmanship. The partnership will continue to operate out of its base locations in Vermont and Ohio, while supporting suppliers across the United States.
