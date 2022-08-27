BARRE — The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced it has received two new grants through the Federal Transportation Agency totaling $12.5 million.
The first grant award of $9.2 million is through the FTA’s Low and No Emissions Bus and Bus Facility Grant program and will bring nine new e-buses to Marble Valley Regional Transit District and Green Mountain Transit.
Five of these buses will be medium-sized transit vehicles from a new manufacturer, Letenda, located in Longueuil, Quebec; Vermont will be the first recipient of these vehicles in the American market.
The second award of $3.3 million is through the FTA’s Bus and Bus Facilities competitive grant program. These funds will be used to construct a new MVRTD office building in Rutland. Replacing its 1970s structure will improve ADA access for riders and enable construction of a pole barn to cover and protect the new e-buses and charging infrastructure.
