BURLINGTON — Paul Frank + Collins, PC, is pleased to announce Attorney David J. Angus II has joined the firm and brought his captive insurance and transactional practice from The Angus Firm, PLC, to PF+C’s bench of business and captive insurance lawyers. Angus has nearly 20 years of legal experience. He earned his J.D. from Tulane Law School and an LL.M. in Taxation from Boston University School of Law.
