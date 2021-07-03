NORTHFIELD — Norwich University President Dr. Mark Anarumo was appointed to the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States (AMCSUS) executive committee beginning in June.
The executive committee, selected by the members, oversees AMCSUS executive director and establishes and monitors the organization’s goals. AMCSUS was founded in 1914 and has headquarters in greater Washington, D.C. Its membership includes 37 fully accredited military colleges, junior colleges and college preparatory schools. Since its founding, AMCSUS has served as an advocate for the nation's military colleges and schools and has acted as a liaison with the Defense and Education departments.
