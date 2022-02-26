RANDOLPH — Dr. Jeffery Allyn joins Gifford’s Primary Care Team with a focus on Family Medicine. After an eight-year hiatus from medical practice, Dr. Allyn's brings the experience of three years as a physician at the VA in Des Moines, Iowa, and eight years as an Adjunct Faculty Clinical Instructor at Broadlawns Medical Center, also in Des Moines. In Iowa, he developed a clinic for people who struggle with addiction, mental health and chronic pain.
