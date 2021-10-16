STOWE — The Alchemist Brewery is now recycling its carbon dioxide emissions into its craft beers. Using the patented CiCi system from Earthly Labs of Austin, Texas, it is able to reclaim the carbon dioxide produced in the brewing process and use the gas to carbonate its beers.
This advance moves the Alchemist one step closer to carbon neutrality for its business. It has invested in a variety of waste reduction technologies, from reducing waste water via a sophisticated water treatment system, to installing solar panels to power the breweries, to composting beer waste and recycling commercial packaging.
