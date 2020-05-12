Business leaders in Vermont reacted with cautious optimism Monday to the announcement that Gov. Phil Scott was allowing retail operations to resume, citing questions they still had about the details of the state’s plan.
Under Vermont’s emergency declaration, the governor had ordered stores to halt sales of nonessential items as part of the ongoing effort to reduce spread of the coronavirus disease.
Dan Groberg, executive director of Montpelier Alive, said he believes everyone was “still trying to digest the news” and is looking forward to more guidance from the state.
“I know store owners have different thoughts about whether or not they’re even in a place where they even can reopen next Monday. They’re all eager to get business back, but obviously want to do so in a safe way,” he said.
Groberg said some businesses have staff that were laid-off and haven’t been recalled yet or have other obstacles that could make it challenging to reopen, like the lack of child care arrangements.
Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association agreed there were many questions store owners would need answered.
“We appreciate that the governor and his administration are cognizant that retailers want to get back to work but want to do it properly and safely,” she said.
Sigrist said staff from the VRGA would continue to communicate with the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. She said the VRGA has made its own proposal for reopening retail last week, but Scott’s Monday announcement was different in some ways.
“We’re looking for some guidance before we send any more guidance out to our members,” she said.
Mary Cohen, executive director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, said she knew businesses in Rutland County were excited to see Scott “turn the spigot” even if “feels like just a drop for so many business owners.”
“It’s progress in the right direction. (Occupancy of) 25% is going to be challenging, and there’s going to be some extreme protocols put into place, but I think in the long run, it’s going to be worth it for everybody,” she said.
Cohen said business owners wanted to be cautious so the new activity doesn’t cause a new surge of COVID cases.
However, she said she would like to see restaurants being given the chance to reopen next.
Groberg, whose organization has about 135 members, said store owners also would have to consider challenges that really didn’t exist before the COVID crisis, such as calculating maximum occupancy since the directive limits stores to 25% occupancy.
The governor’s directive is a “really good next step for reopening the economy,” said Betsy Bishop, president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
“I think there’s a lot of businesses across Vermont, retailers and otherwise, that are anxiously awaiting when it is their turn. Even with the restrictions that the governor announced (Monday,) it begins to create a path forward for business and retailers so that they can begin to bring their staff back, figure out how they’re going to operate in this new world with the restrictions they have, sort of iron out any wrinkles that come with reopening and they can do it with a little bit less capacity than they would under normal circumstances. But I see it as progress,” she said.
Bishop said she had not heard from any members who didn’t understand why Scott had put tight restrictions in place to “flatten the curve” of the virus spread.
“They want to be safe themselves. They want to make sure that their employees are healthy and safe and their families are, as well as the community they serve. That’s not to say there isn’t also emotional and financial pain that goes along with the closures and of course there’s anxiety around their reopening but there’s an eagerness as well to reopen,” she said.
Bishop said chamber members are supportive of restrictions and a “phased-in approach” because they don’t want to see another surge of COVID that would shut Vermont down again.
“In addition to opening, there’s the notion that we need customers to also want to come out and go into retail stores and at some point in the future into restaurants and other types of businesses. They have to go together. It’s not just the reopening, it’s also that people feel that they can go out into the public and see other people and still be safe,” she said.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
