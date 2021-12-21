DUXBURY — Late Tuesday afternoon, families in the Harwood Union School District were informed the Brookside Primary School in Waterbury would close a day early for the holiday break due to not enough staff to open on Wednesday after six new COVID-19 cases were identified.
That brings to 16 the number of cases at the pre-K-through-fourth-grade school in December alone. The district has seen 29 cases this month -- as many as were identified from late August through November. Harwood Union Middle/High School has had seven cases this month; four were reported for Crossett Brook Middle School, one each in Moretown and Warren elementary schools and none in Waitsfield, according to school announcements.
Brookside is the district's largest elementary school, serving Waterbury and Duxbury. Tuesday's letter did not specify which grades were affected by the new cases. School officials said they would notify all close contacts. "Thank you for understanding that it will take some time to make these contacts," the notice stated.
School officials have said they believe cases among students reflect the level of virus circulating in the community. Waterbury has had the most cases reported in all of the district's six towns.
Today (Wednesday) is a school day in the rest of the district, with the holiday break starting Thursday and classes scheduled to resume on Monday, Jan. 3.
