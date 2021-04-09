BRANDON — Town police are looking for whoever has been shooting people’s houses and vehicles with paintballs.
Brandon Police said Friday on the department's social media page that last weekend they received several reports of buildings, garbage cans, and street signs being shot with paintballs. Two more reports were received Friday, one of a vehicle being paintballed, the other a home. This has been happening on Florence Road, High Pond Road, Union Street and Carver Street.
Anyone with information has been asked to call town police at 802-247-0222.
