PROCTOR — The Preservation Trust of Vermont says after years of owning the Vermont Marble Museum, it’s exploring some other options for the building’s future, while keeping its commitment to the museum and its collection.
Ben Doyle, the Preservation Trust’s new executive director, met with the Select Board on Monday in response to a letter the board sent to the trust earlier this month expressing concerns over the museum building’s future.
The trust’s history with the museum is a long one. According to the museum’s website, in 2014, the trust completed its acquisition of the 90,000 square-foot Marble Mill building where the museum is housed. Two years prior, the trust had bought the museum’s collection of exhibits and other items connected to the former Vermont Marble Co. It had been owned by Martin and Marsha Hemm, who bought it in 1994.
The building shares a wall with a similarly-sized structure still owned by the Hemm family.
“It was never the Preservation Trust’s intention to own and operate the Vermont Marble Museum indefinitely,” said Doyle. “Our role is really a catalytic one in communities and we’ve done this across the state with various different projects, various community-supported enterprises where we work with a nonprofit organization to build its capacity to build a structure so that it can kind of spin-off and again be self-sustaining.”
When it acquired the museum building, the trust helped create a nonprofit entity with a board of trustees. The goal was turning the building over to that entity, but for various reasons — the pandemic among them — that hasn’t happened.
The museum shut down for renovations prior to the pandemic, said Doyle, adding that work has been done to keep it in shape. For the past 10 to 12 weeks, the museum’s board has been engaged in long-term strategic planning to determine how best to operate the museum. It also discussed possibly looking at other options for the building’s ownership.
Doyle said the trust’s goals for this project were to preserve the museum and its collection, and turn the building back into an economic asset.
“We completely remain committed to those goals, but what that looks like might change, in the sense that we are beginning to explore what a transition out of the building, or a transition of ownership of the building, would look like,” he said.
He acknowledged that this likely wasn’t the level of clarity the board was looking for, and that he couldn’t say what the situation would look like a few years from now.
“At a certain point, the best thing that we can do is find an owner of that property that’s better positioned to turn it into the economic asset that it could be, and I don’t think that’s us over the long-term,” he said.
Lawrence Miller, a consultant who works with the trust on the museum project, said the museum board is working on expanding the scope of its fundraising efforts, looking beyond this region to the national and world stage. The former Vermont Marble Co. was once one of the largest companies in the world in its heyday and that marble from Proctor has been used to build many monuments in America and beyond. The hope is the museum can use that history to bolster its fundraising efforts.
Miller added issues with the building have been a distraction for the museum’s board, which is trying to run the museum in an age where traditional models are becoming increasingly difficult to work.
Doyle said the trust plans to circulate a request for proposals to nonprofits interested in partnering with the museum board to see what can be done.
Select Board Chairwoman Judy Frazier asked that Doyle reach out to the town once it has some idea of who it will be working with and on what. Doyle said he’d like to meet with the board again even before that, saying it’s crucial that lines of communication be open and everyone involved be engaged.
Frazier said she was concerned a great deal of resources might be sunk into the Marble Museum property, while the building connected to it decays. She expressed a desire to have a larger meeting involving more stakeholders.
