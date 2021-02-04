CLARENDON — The terminal building at the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport won’t be named after Walter E. Houghton after a decision made by the Vermont Transportation Board.
Early last year, Gerald D’Amico, of Roxbury, filed a petition with the board making the case for naming the terminal after Houghton, a former manager of Vermont state airports who had a long, productive career in the aviation industry.
Houghton was born in Rutland City in 1940. He grew up in Bridgewater, served in the Vermont Air Guard and was director of aviation at Burlington International Airport for a time. He died March 13, 2019.
State Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, said earlier this week he testified at one of the hearings the board held about naming the terminal building after Houghton.
“I was approached by someone in the community to take an interest in it and to oppose it, and so I did,” said Collamore.
He said House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, also testified on behalf of the Rutland County legislative delegation, arguing against naming the building after Houghton. Rutland City Mayor David Allaire testified as did Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR).
“All of us felt very strongly that, despite Mr. Houghton’s considerable efforts on behalf of aviation in the state, he just didn’t have a local connection that we could figure out,” said Collamore. “It was really that we didn’t have any specific problem with any of the things that he did — he certainly was a great guy — and it wasn’t that we disliked him in any respect. It’s just that there wasn’t a local connection.”
According to the board’s decision, issued earlier this week, it found that while Houghton led an “exemplary” life and career, his connection to the area wasn’t sufficient to name the terminal building after him. The board noted that many individuals and local entities were opposed to doing so, including the Clarendon Select Board.
Collamore said other names were floated for the terminal as a result of this, but anyone with a name in mind should contact John Zicconi, executive secretary of the Vermont Transportation Board.
People should keep in mind that, per board rules, it can only name something after a person who is deceased.
D’Amico was a friend of Houghton’s, having met him in 1971 through the Vermont Aeronautics Board. Houghton was manager of state airports during this period, but left for work in Florida, where he spent much of his career.
According to the petition D’Amico submitted, Houghton spent his entire career in aviation. While in Vermont, he oversaw the state’s first State Airport System Plan. In Florida, he taught several aviation-related subjects, from planning, to history and management. Much of his work involved making airports safer. One of the last projects he was involved in was the search for an airplane that went missing after leaving the Burlington airport in 1971, wanting closure for the families.
“I was disappointed in the decision,” said D’Amico on Wednesday. “Even though he was not from Rutland per se, he did a lot for the Rutland airport when he was manager of the state airports and had a continued interest in the state and the region and particularly what happened in Rutland.”
D’Amico said he’s going to look into other options for honoring Houghton.
“The nice thing that happened about this was I’ve become close to his family,” he said. D’Amico worked with Houghton for 15 years and met his family a handful of times, but wasn’t close to them. He’s gotten to know them much better by having done this, and he believes more people in Rutland and beyond are now aware of Houghton’s contributions.
“The people in Rutland who didn’t know him now do, and that, to me, means something,” he said.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.